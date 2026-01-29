Houston man accused of shooting mother's 'godson' to death at Third Ward home

The Brief A man in his late 30s was shot and killed inside a home on Anita Street early Thursday. Police say the suspect is the homeowner's biological son, while the victim was her "godson." The suspect is not in custody.



Houston police are searching for a man accused of walking into his mother's home and shooting her godson to death early Thursday morning.

Deadly shooting

What we know:

The shooting was reported a few minutes after midnight in the 3300 block of Anita Street, near Tierwester Street, in Third Ward.

According to the Houston Police Department, the suspect, a man in his late 20s, arrived at his mother’s home just before the shooting. Police say the victim was in the living room, and the suspect immediately began shooting at him with a pistol.

Investigators say the suspect fired about four times, striking the other man twice.

Paramedics with the Houston Fire Department transported the wounded man to a hospital, but he did not survive his injuries.

'Godson' killed in shooting

The backstory:

Houston police say both men lived at the home with the woman.

Police say the victim, who was in his late 30s, was not blood-related to the homeowner, but she considered him her "godson."

The suspect is the homeowner's biological son, authorities say.

Search for suspect

What we don't know:

No one involved in the shooting has been publicly identified. Authorities don’t know the motive behind the shooting.

Police have not provided a description of the suspect or any other information about who they are looking for.