Dave Chappelle announces 3 surprise shows in Houston at House of Blues
HOUSTON - Comedian Dave Chappelle will make an appearance in Houston this week for a slate of three shows at the House of Blues.
According to LiveNation, Chappelle will be at the House of Blues at 1204 Caroline Street in Houston from Thursday, Nov. 19 through Saturday, Nov. 21.
Each show will start at 8 p.m. and have socially distanced, reserved seating.
Ticketholders must be 18 plus for the show.
There will also be mandatory onsite rapid COVID-19 Antigen testing for ticketholders.
Tickets for the soon-to-be soldout show will go on sale at 5 p.m. CT.