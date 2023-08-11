VIDEO: Dallas police officer gets in shootout with carjackers

Dallas police released intense video of the shooting and carjacking of a plain clothes officer earlier this week.

Officer Nathaniel Chapman, a member of DPD since 1999, was in an unmarked car conducting surveillance near Northwest Highway and Harry Hines Boulevard early Wednesday morning.

Video from a private nearby business shows the suspect pull up behind Officer Chapman's car, blocking it in.

You can then see three suspects run toward the car.

Dallas police chief Eddie Garcia said at least 2 of the 3 suspects had guns at the time.

In the video, you can see the muzzle flashes from the guns of the suspects as Chapman backs away from his car, then returning fire.

Dallas police say the suspects fired at least 9 shots at Chapman from close range.

The officer was hit in the left leg. The carjacking suspects then get into his car and drive off.

The vehicle was found abandoned a short distance away.

On Thursday, police announced that 3 suspects from Louisiana were arrested in connection to shootout.

19-year-old Redricous Lewis 17-year-old Redtravion Polk and 18-year-old Xavier Cook were arrested in Shreveport on Wednesday, just hours after the shooting.

Dallas police say evidence from the crime scene was able to connect the suspects to Louisiana.

Chief Garcia said the suspects are from Louisiana and had previous juvenile records.

Garcia said he would not be surprised if the suspects are connected to other crimes in the Dallas area.

"These individuals did not come into Dallas just to have a good time," Garcia said.

Shreveport, Louisiana jail records state that Redcrious Lewis was "located in reference to an attempted homicide of a police officer."

The description from the Shreveport jail page says "during the search [Lewis] jumped from a second floor window and fled from officers on foot."

All three suspects are charged with aggravated robbery in connection to the incident.

More charges are expected.

Dallas police say the vehicle the suspects used to block Officer Chapman's car was also stolen.

Officer Chapman is now out of the hospital.

Chief Garcia said the veteran officer was in good spirits and was ready to get back to work.

This is the eighth shooting involving a Dallas police officer this year.