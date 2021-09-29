Dallas apartment fire causes multiple injuries, partial building collapse

Firefighter are working to put out a fire possibly caused by a gas leak and explosion at an Oak Cliff apartment complex.

It happened Wednesday morning at the Highland Hills Apartments near Interstate 45 and Simpson Stuart Road. That’s near Paul Quinn College.

Video from SKY 4 showed smoke coming from the roof of a two-story building that had partially collapsed.

Debris was scattered around the corner of the building near the collapse.

Firefighters have not officially said what caused the fire, but there were reports of a natural gas leak and explosion.

Multiple ambulances were called to the scene for both injured residents and firefighters. There’s no word yet on how serious those injuries are.

FOX 4 will continue to update this story.

