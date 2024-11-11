A man has surrendered after barricading himself in his Cypress home, prompting a SWAT response on Monday, authorities say.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team responded to the 19100 block of Goodnight Peak Trail Drive on Monday morning to assist the Harris County Pct. 5 Constable’s Office.

Authorities say the incident began about half a mile away when constable deputies saw a vehicle speeding near a school.

The constable deputies attempted to pull over the vehicle, but the driver fled and ended up at the house on Goodnight Peak Trail Drive, HCSO says.

According to the sheriff’s office, the man ran into the house, came back out with a firearm, pointed it at constable deputies and then went back into the house.

Constable deputies tried to get the man to come out, but he refused, authorities say. According to the sheriff's office, he told authorities they didn’t have a warrant, and he wasn’t going to come out.

According to the sheriff’s office, the man, a veteran with PTSD, was in the house with his wife and two young children. The sheriff’s office says they didn’t have any reason to believe that the wife or children were in danger during the incident.

The constable’s office contacted the district attorney’s office. Authorities say charges of aggravated assault on a public servant and evading in a motor vehicle were accepted on the man.

Harris County SWAT officers and negotiators responded to the scene and tried to get him to come out.

Once the warrant was signed, authorities say negotiators sent it to the suspect, and he came out and surrendered peacefully.

The woman and the children also came out of the house and were not harmed.