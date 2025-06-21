Seven Cypress rescue dogs killed in car fire while en route to New York

The Brief Cypress Lucky Mutt Rescue was bringing 11 dogs to new homes when their van caught fire. Three dogs were safely rescued from the van. One of the rescued dogs was taken to a hospital.



A dog rescue shelter in Cypress is grieving the loss of multiple animals who were on their way to their homes on Friday.

Cypress, TX: Rescue dogs killed in car fire

What we know:

Cypress Lucky Mutt Rescue shared details about the incident on Facebook.

Eleven dogs were in a van to be dropped off at their new homes in New York. During the drive, however, the van caught fire.

The shelter says the fire was "fast and intense," and seven of the 11 dogs didn't survive: Pancho, Piglet, Penny, Clover, Stetson, Lencelot, and Presto.

The other four dogs (Sasha, Charlie, Magnolia, and Guapo) were rescued from the fire. Guapo is in a hospital, but the shelter says the dog is expected to recover.

What we don't know:

There's no information on what caused the fire.