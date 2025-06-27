Deputies surround Cypress home after male opens fire, says constable

The Brief Precinct 4 deputies were called to Prairie Haven Court for a disturbance. Someone inside the home allegedly shot at officers when they arrived. The person is reportedly undergoing a medical evaluation.



A person is being evaluated after a short standoff at a Cypress area home, according to officials.

Police scene at Cypress: Prairie Haven Court

Courtesy: Mark Herman, Harris County Precinct 4 Constable

What we know:

According to Constable Mark Herman, deputies were responding to a disturbance call in the 16400 block of Prairie Haven Court, near Louetta Road and Stablefield Lane.

When deputies arrived, someone inside a home allegedly shot at them.

A perimeter was set around the home, and people were asked to avoid the area.

Shortly after, Constable Herman reported that the scene was secure.

The person who allegedly shot at deputies is said to be undergoing a medical evaluation.

What we don't know:

No other information is available at this time.

This is a breaking news report. We will update when more information is available.