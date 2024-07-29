Cypress Plaza Parkway shooting: Authorities investigating shooting on Cypress Plaza Parkway in Harris County

Harris County authorities are on the scene following a shooting that occurred on Monday afternoon, officials said.

Details are limited, but officials said the shooting occurred in the 20500 block of Cypress Plaza Parkway at an apartment complex.

SUGGESTED: Harris County toddler found unresponsive in pool is in critical condition, sheriff said

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, a man was visiting a woman at the location.

Authorities said that's when the female's ex arrived at the location and allegedly shot the male visitor.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, Samsung TV, and Vizio!

Gonzalez said the wounded victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.