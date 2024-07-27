Harris County toddler found unresponsive in pool is in critical condition, sheriff said
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Harris County deputies are at the scene of a toddler found unresponsive in a pool.
Sheriff Ed Gonzalez reports deputies arrived in the 3400 block of Brackenfern Road after a male toddler was found in a neighbor's pool.
Initial reports say there was a family gathering in one home when the young boy apparently found an opening in a fence to get to the pool.
He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.