Harris County deputies are at the scene of a toddler found unresponsive in a pool.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez reports deputies arrived in the 3400 block of Brackenfern Road after a male toddler was found in a neighbor's pool.

Initial reports say there was a family gathering in one home when the young boy apparently found an opening in a fence to get to the pool.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.