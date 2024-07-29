Cypress burglary: Alleged jewelry thieves in custody

article

Two alleged jewelry thieves are in custody after law enforcement says they broke into a home in Cypress.

On July 23, Harris County deputies were called to a break-in on Cellini Drive. A woman said two unknown suspects forced their way in through her back door and stole her jewelry.

Investigators with the help of surveillance video and other law enforcement agencies identified the suspects as Kemicheal Wiley and Torren Johnson.

Wiley and Johnson are both convicted felons with an extensive criminal history.

The Cypress break-in was not the only recent crime the men were connected to.

Wiley and Johnson are both in the Fort Bend County Jail on an unrelated burglary charge filed by Katy police.

Both are facing burglary of a habitation charges.

The stolen property was found and returned to the owner.