Customers can get $25 Walgreens Cash for receiving COVID-19 vaccine

article

Get vaccinated, get rewarded – that’s the deal for those who receive a COVID-19 vaccine at Walgreens this week.

Customers who get the vaccination at Walgreens from June 22 through June 26 will receive $25 in Walgreens Cash rewards to apply to in-store purchases.

MORE: 70% of Americans 30 and older get COVID-19 shot, White House says

Walgreens says they are offering the incentive to encourage more people to get vaccinated in support of President Joe Biden’s National Month of Action.

The company says there are multiple ways to receive the reward:

• Instant reward: Once you get your vaccine at Walgreens, the cash reward will be available instantly for myWalgreens account holders. For anyone who signs up for myWalgreens, the reward will be available that same day within a few hours.

• Gift card: If you don’t have a myWalgreens account, or do not wish to create an account, you can opt to receive a $25 Walgreens gift card by calling 1-866-614-7029. Gift cards may take up to 14 days to receive.

• For kids: Parents or guardians of eligible adolescents ages 12-15 who get the vaccine will be eligible for a $25 Walgreens gift card reward on their behalf.

Walk-in appointments are available. For more information on the incentive, to find store hours or to schedule an appointment, click here.

Advertisement

MORE: Daily COVID-19 deaths in US hit lowest point since early pandemic