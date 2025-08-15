East Harris County: Wanted man accused of shooting, killing his parents in Crosby area

Expand / Collapse search

August 15, 2025
The Brief

    • The shooting happened in mid-July on Crosby Lynchburg Road.
    • Christopher Leman Sr. was deceased at the scene. Mary Leman was pronounced deceased days later.
    • Anyone with information on Christopher Leman Jr's whereabouts can call the Harris County Sheriff's Office or Crime Stoppers.

CROSBY, Texas - A man has been named as the suspect in his parents' shooting deaths, and Harris County authorities are now looking for him.

The backstory:

On July 11, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says deputies were called for a welfare check at the 10500 block of Crosby-Lynchburg Road, near Interstate 90.

When deputies arrived at the home, they reportedly found a man dead with a gunshot wound. Authorities have since identified the man as 75-year-old Christopher Leman Sr.

His wife, 73-year-old Mary Leman, was flown to a hospital. She was expected to recover, but authorities say she was pronounced deceased on July 13.

Christopher Leman Jr. (Photo courtesy: Harris County Sheriff's Office)

What we know:

Now, authorities say the couple's son, 47-year-old Christopher Leman Jr., has been charged with capital murder for his parents' deaths. 

According to officials, Leman Jr is "considered a threat to the community."

What we don't know:

Harris County authorities are unsure of where Leman Jr. could be.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Christopher Leman Jr's whereabouts can call one of the following agencies:

  • HCSO Homicide Unit: 713-274-9100
  • Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)

The Source: Harris County Sheriff's Office and previous FOX 26 reporting.

