East Harris County: Wanted man accused of shooting, killing his parents in Crosby area
CROSBY, Texas - A man has been named as the suspect in his parents' shooting deaths, and Harris County authorities are now looking for him.
Crosby, TX shooting: Suspect wanted for parents' deaths
The backstory:
On July 11, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says deputies were called for a welfare check at the 10500 block of Crosby-Lynchburg Road, near Interstate 90.
When deputies arrived at the home, they reportedly found a man dead with a gunshot wound. Authorities have since identified the man as 75-year-old Christopher Leman Sr.
His wife, 73-year-old Mary Leman, was flown to a hospital. She was expected to recover, but authorities say she was pronounced deceased on July 13.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: East Harris County: Man found dead with gunshot wound, woman hospitalized, officials say
Christopher Leman Jr. (Photo courtesy: Harris County Sheriff's Office)
What we know:
Now, authorities say the couple's son, 47-year-old Christopher Leman Jr., has been charged with capital murder for his parents' deaths.
According to officials, Leman Jr is "considered a threat to the community."
What we don't know:
Harris County authorities are unsure of where Leman Jr. could be.
What you can do:
Anyone with information on Christopher Leman Jr's whereabouts can call one of the following agencies:
- HCSO Homicide Unit: 713-274-9100
- Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)
The Source: Harris County Sheriff's Office and previous FOX 26 reporting.