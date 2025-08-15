East Harris County: Wanted man accused of shooting, killing his parents in Crosby area

The Brief The shooting happened in mid-July on Crosby Lynchburg Road. Christopher Leman Sr. was deceased at the scene. Mary Leman was pronounced deceased days later. Anyone with information on Christopher Leman Jr's whereabouts can call the Harris County Sheriff's Office or Crime Stoppers.



A man has been named as the suspect in his parents' shooting deaths, and Harris County authorities are now looking for him.

Crosby, TX shooting: Suspect wanted for parents' deaths

The backstory:

On July 11, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says deputies were called for a welfare check at the 10500 block of Crosby-Lynchburg Road, near Interstate 90.

When deputies arrived at the home, they reportedly found a man dead with a gunshot wound. Authorities have since identified the man as 75-year-old Christopher Leman Sr.

His wife, 73-year-old Mary Leman, was flown to a hospital. She was expected to recover, but authorities say she was pronounced deceased on July 13.

Christopher Leman Jr. (Photo courtesy: Harris County Sheriff's Office)

What we know:

Now, authorities say the couple's son, 47-year-old Christopher Leman Jr., has been charged with capital murder for his parents' deaths.

According to officials, Leman Jr is "considered a threat to the community."

What we don't know:

Harris County authorities are unsure of where Leman Jr. could be.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Christopher Leman Jr's whereabouts can call one of the following agencies:

HCSO Homicide Unit: 713-274-9100

Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)