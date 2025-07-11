East Harris County: Man dead, woman hospitalized after being found with gunshot wounds
CROSBY, Texas - Harris County deputies are investigating a deadly shooting after two victims were found in Crosby.
Harris County shooting: Crosby-Lynchburg Road
What we know:
Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says deputies were called for a welfare check at the 10500 block of Crosby-Lynchburg Road, near Interstate 90.
When deputies arrived, they reportedly found a man and woman who had gunshot wounds.
The man was pronounced deceased at the scene. The woman was taken to a hospital via Lifeflight.
What we don't know:
No one has been identified at this time.
There is no information on the woman's current condition or how the shooting happened.
This is a breaking news report. We will update when more information is available.
The Source: Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.