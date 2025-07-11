East Harris County: Man dead, woman hospitalized after being found with gunshot wounds

The Brief Deputies were called to Crosby-Lynchburg Road for a welfare check. Sheriff Gonzalez says a man and woman were found with gunshot wounds. The man was pronounced deceased, and the woman was flown to a hospital.



Harris County deputies are investigating a deadly shooting after two victims were found in Crosby.

Harris County shooting: Crosby-Lynchburg Road

What we know:

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says deputies were called for a welfare check at the 10500 block of Crosby-Lynchburg Road, near Interstate 90.

When deputies arrived, they reportedly found a man and woman who had gunshot wounds.

The man was pronounced deceased at the scene. The woman was taken to a hospital via Lifeflight.

What we don't know:

No one has been identified at this time.

There is no information on the woman's current condition or how the shooting happened.

This is a breaking news report. We will update when more information is available.