Crosby jet ski crash leaves two women unresponsive, sheriff says
CROSBY, Texas - First responders were called to a park in Crosby after a jet ski crash that left two people unconscious, according to the sheriff.
What we know:
According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the crash happened at Xtreme Off Road Park and Beach on Gulf Pump Road near Beaumont Highway.
The sheriff says two women - possibly 19 and 21 years old - were unresponsive Sunday afternoon after crashing while using a jet ski.
Life Flight has been called to the scene.
What we don't know:
No one has been identified, and there is no information on the victims' current conditions.
