Developing

Crosby jet ski crash leaves two women unresponsive, sheriff says

By
Published  July 6, 2025 5:49pm CDT
Crosby
The Brief

    • A jet ski crash was reported at Xtreme Off Road Park and Beach.
    • It's believed the victims are 19 and 21 years old.
    • Life Flight was called to the scene.

CROSBY, Texas - First responders were called to a park in Crosby after a jet ski crash that left two people unconscious, according to the sheriff.

Crosby, TX: Jet ski crash at Xtreme Off Road

What we know:

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the crash happened at Xtreme Off Road Park and Beach on Gulf Pump Road near Beaumont Highway.

The sheriff says two women - possibly 19 and 21 years old - were unresponsive Sunday afternoon after crashing while using a jet ski.

Life Flight has been called to the scene.

What we don't know:

No one has been identified, and there is no information on the victims' current conditions.

