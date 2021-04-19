Crosby family questions why no arrests have been made in murder of 27-year-old father after two years

"How do you tell a 4-year-old what actually happened to his dad?" said Logan Lindberg’s mother Kaila Arrowood. "He asks for him everyday constantly asking what happened to his dad."

That 4-year-olds dad is 27-year-old Sean Lindberg. He was shot to death on August 3, 2019, at a home in the 100 block of Ulrich in Crosby.

He called his mother to say he had been shot.

"And that he didn’t want to die. He was scared, you could hear it in his voice," said Sean’s mother Angela Lindberg. "As the phone conversation went on, he told me he couldn’t make it, and to tell his son he loved him and to make sure to take care of him and then the phone went silent."

The murder was captured on surveillance video, both inside and outside the house.

"I saw all the video of it and there’s no explanation as to why these people haven’t been charged yet," Lindberg said.

Advertisement

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

Sean’s family says he went to the home of a woman he was dating.

"He was accused by a 15-year-old of doing inappropriate stuff," his mother said.

That 15-year-old girl left and came back with a 15-year-old boy and three adult men. One of those men shot Sean three times in the back.

"He had so much going for him, he had a whole life in front of him," said Sean’s sister Michaela Lindberg. "He just got a new promotion. He was so excited about it, he wouldn’t let a minor ruin his life."

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

If Sean did do something inappropriate to the girl, family members say why didn’t she call 911 instead of returning with the four males.

"We want answers for his son," said Sean’s sister, "He has a 4-year-old son who misses him everyday."

The Harris County Sheriffs Department says it has sent the case to the DA’s office and a grand jury review is pending.

