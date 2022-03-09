Criminal district court judge grants low bond to murder suspect with criminal history

"He was just so full of life," said Gregg Glover while talking about his 28-year-old son Andrew Glover. "It just left a huge hole in our hearts tore everybody to pieces."



On July 16, 2020, Glover's son Andrew was shot in the head allegedly by 28-year-old Johnathan Robert Coffee.

A week later, Glover made a heart-wrenching decision, removing his son from life support.



"It finally came down to having to let him go because he would not want to live like that," Glover said.



Based on his lengthy criminal history in Louisiana, Coffee pretty much ignores what judges have to say.



"He's got plenty of convictions been on probation multiple times, violated probation multiple times, and hasn't appeared in court and somehow ended up in Harris County," said Andy Kahan with CrimeStoppers.





232nd Criminal District Court Judge Josh Hill set Coffee's bond for murder at just $40,000.



"I've been doing this a long time and I've not seen a bond that low for murder," Kahan said. "$50,000 is usually the lowest I've seen, but $40,000 for a habitual repeat violent felon. I was floored."

In December 2021, Coffee cut off his ankle monitor.



"After he cut off his ankle monitor and the judge was aware of it, two weeks later, he did not try to get this murderer off the street," Glover said. "He waited for a month to issue an arrest warrant."



"Why it took over a month to issue a warrant with his criminal history and criminal past is beyond my comprehension," said Kahan.



"I just fear that now that he's out on the street and not being monitored. He's going to hurt somebody else's kid," said Glover. "And I don't want to see that happen."