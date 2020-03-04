Crime Stoppers: Suspect lit himself on fire while trying to torch Houston business

article

Authorities say a suspect lit himself on fire while trying to torch a business in southwest Houston.

Crime Stoppers and the Houston Arson Bureau are asking for the public's help to identify a suspect responsible for arson.

An unknown male suspect set fire to a business in the 3000 block of Fondren Road at 4:30 a.m. January 29.

The suspect was reportedly captured on surveillance video throwing a molotov cocktail at the exterior wall of the building and lighting his clothes on fire in the process.

Crime Stoppers says the suspect fled the scene in a dark-colored sport-style motorcycle with his clothing still on fire. He was last seen driving north on Jeanetta Street.

The suspect is described as a male, with a slim build, wearing a full-faced motorcycle helmet and dark clothing.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.

Advertisement

MORE: Follow the latest local news