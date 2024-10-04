Crime Stoppers offer up to $30,000 reward for information on road rage shooting death

The Brief A reward of up to $30,000 is offered for information on the killer of 19-year-old Cody Johnson, a victim of a road rage shooting incident. Authorities and Crime Stoppers appeal for public assistance in the case, highlighting Houston's unfortunate lead in road rage-related fatalities. Cody's family, amidst their grief, urges anyone with information to contact authorities, with the assurance of anonymity and a potential cash reward from Crime Stoppers.



A reward up to $30,000 is being offered for anyone with information on who killed Cody Johnson. The 19-year-old was shot and killed during a road rage incident.

Despite investigative efforts, officials still know very little about the person or people who killed Johnson. On Friday, the Harris County Sheriff's Office and Crime Stoppers held a press conference asking for the public's help to find Johnson's killer.

"Harris County leads the nation in so-called road rage murders," said Andy Kahan, the director of victim services for Crime Stoppers.

A week ago today, Johnson was killed in a suspected road rage shooting. Despite days of investigation, the search for his killer continues.

"No father, no mother, no family should have to go through this. It’s senseless," said Mike Johnson, Cody's father.

Last week, Johnson was shot while driving on the Katy Freeway while he was headed to pick up his girlfriend. Johnson had just graduated from Ridgepoint High School and was about to start a new job. His heartbroken family joined the Harris County Sheriff’s Office to find his killer.

"Texas is at the epicenter of this scourge known as road rage murder," said Kahan.

"It’s just senseless and infuriating as a community, as a law enforcement professional," said Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, of the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

The news of Cody’s death sent shockwaves through the community. Friends and family gathered for a vigil in his honor earlier this week. His mom and dad called him a loving son, and a lover of fitness and cars.

"Even though my heart will never be the same without Cody, I just urge anyone with any information to come forward," said Amy Juneau, Cody's mother.

Cody's case is still cold and investigators need your help solving it.

Call in any information to the Harris County Sheriff's Office Homicide Division at 713-274-9100 or Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS.

When calling Crime Stoppers, you are completely anonymous and your information could get you a cash reward.