On Wednesday, there wasn't a dry eye at Alphaland gym in Missouri City where dozens showed up to honor 19-year-old Cody Johnson.

He was shot and killed Friday, September 27. It's believed that Cody was shot while driving westbound on 1-10 between the Beltway and 99 around 7:30 p.m. to 8:04 p.m.

Since then, investigators, family, loved ones and friends have been looking for answers. Many who loved him showed up at Alphaland to show support.

"This was Cody's family away from home," said Cody's mom, Amy Juneau.

For nearly an hour, person after person came to the front of the group to say kind words about Cody.

"He always hugged me and I always felt it in him that he was destined for greatness," said one friend.

"Go hug the people you love. I was one day away from getting to hang out with him one last time, and that's going to kill me for who knows how long," said another friend.

Many people told stories about Cody. It was said many times he loved cars, bikes and (jokingly) girls.

One said how Cody encouraged them to break out of their shell. Another explained how Cody was there for her when her grandfather died.

Many told funny stories about how Cody lit up a room, pushed patience, loved Crumbl Cookies, and had an infectious smile.

It was like everyone who spoke lost a rambunctious, genuine, loving brother. They say he lived life how he wanted and to the fullest. It was clear that Cody touched every person he came into contact with.

"He gave the best hugs. When he hugged you - you could tell that he loved you," said one friend.

Cody's case is still cold and investigators need your help solving it.

Call in any information to the Harris County Sheriff's Office Homicide Division at 713-274-9100 or Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS.

When calling Crime Stoppers, you are completely anonymous and your information could get you a cash reward.