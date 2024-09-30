19-year-old Cody Johnson was shot and killed while driving on or near 1-10 on Friday night.

Investigators with the Harris County Sheriff's Office are still trying to piece together exactly what happened, but they say this could be related to road rage.

Cody's family says he left his mother's house in Missouri City around 7 p.m. to pick his girlfriend up from work in Katy at 8 p.m.

ORIGINAL STORY: Three westbound feeder lanes of Katy Freeway closed following deadly shooting

An app that tracks his location shows that his car stopped while going westbound on the I-10 feeder road at 8:04 p.m. This is where authorities found Cody shot in his vehicle.

"He was airlifted to Memorial Herman in critical and deceased upon arrival," said Sgt Greg Pinkins with HCSO Homicide.

It's believed that Cody was shot in his car while driving westbound on 1-10 between the beltway and 99 around 7:30 p.m. to 8:04 p.m. on Friday, September 27th.

He was driving a black Chevy Camero with gold rims and a very loud exhaust. His parents, Amy Juneau and Mike Johnson, are begging anyone who was in the area at that time to come forward with information. Any little bit of information could help.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

"It's a parent's worst nightmare," said Amy.

His parents say Cody had graduated high school, was about to start a new job, and was very beloved in the baking and car community.

"His life was in the right direction, everything was going great, he was happy - he even said he was the happiest he'd been," said Mike.

Call in any information to the Harris County Sheriff's Office Homicide Division at 713-274-9100 or Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS.