Katy shooting: Three westbound feeder lanes of Katy Freeway closed following deadly shooting

Published  September 27, 2024 10:12pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 26 Houston

KATY, Texas - Authorities are on the scene following a deadly shooting on Katy Freeway on Friday night. 

Details are limited, but officials said the shooting occurred in the 23600 block of Katy Freeway, near SH-99. 

Officials said a man sustained a gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital by LifeFlight. 

The man was pronounced dead upon arrival to the hospital. 

Three westbound feeder lanes on Katy Freeway have been shut down due to the incident. 

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest. 
 