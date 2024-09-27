The Brief A Houston family is accusing a moving company, All My Sons Moving & Storage, of theft and damage to their belongings during their move. The police investigation revealed that one of the movers sold a stolen purse to a pawn shop. All My Sons Moving & Storage has denied responsibility for the theft and has terminated the employee involved. The company is also cooperating with the police investigation.



A Houston family is speaking out after alleging local movers damaged their belongings and stole an expensive purse during their move from The Woodlands to Austin.

The family sought to warn others against hiring All My Sons Moving & Storage, claiming that a police investigation uncovered startling findings.

Chad Evans, the customer, described the moving experience as less than satisfactory. "They damaged a lot of stuff, and the guys were difficult to work with," said Evans.

After settling into their new home in Austin, the Evans family noticed several items were damaged and a Louis Vuitton purse—originally an anniversary gift—was missing.

"It seemed pretty clear to us that the movers had taken it," Evans stated.

The family filed a police report following the company's suggestion.

Police discovered that one of the movers sold a purse matching the description to a local pawn shop just a day after the move.

While All My Sons Moving & Storage offered $500 for the damaged goods, they denied responsibility for the missing purse.

"They put us in a risky situation," Evans continued, relieved they were able to recover the stolen item in this instance.

In response to the incident and questions about their hiring practices, All My Sons Moving & Storage sent FOX 26 a statement:

"All My Sons Moving & Storage places the highest priority on the safety and security of our customers. All movers and employees undergo comprehensive background checks, including those who may have been involved in this incident. The individual in question is no longer employed with the company, and we are fully cooperating with the investigation. All My Sons Moving & Storage remains committed to resolving this matter and is in direct contact with the affected customer."

FOX 26 inquired whether the company was aware of the employee's criminal background at the time of hiring or if the offense had occurred post-background check. An answer remains pending.