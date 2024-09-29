Cody Johnson, 19, was shot and killed on Friday night while driving on the Katy Freeway near Highway 99. The incident is believed to be related to road rage.

Johnson was in his 2011 black Camaro with gold rims when the shooting occurred.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to reach out to the Harris County Sheriff's Office. This incident raises concerns about road safety and the increasing prevalence of violence on local highways. Investigators are working to uncover more details and identify those involved.