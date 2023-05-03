Houston residents can breathe a little easier now as crime numbers appear to be down compared to previous years.

In 2022, it seemed like homicides and deadly shootings were dominating headlines to the point where lifelong residents, including myself, had to ask ourselves "has crime really always been this bad?"

Houston PD Chief Troy Finner, however, shared new reports before Houston City Council noting that the crime rate has decreased 6% year-over-year. Additionally, homicides are down 27% compared to the first quarter of 2022, as well as human trafficking is down by 23%, aggravated assault, and overall violent crime is down by 12%, robbery is down 10 %, and rape is down 6%.

Even nonviolent crime has seen an overall decrease of 5%. The Chief still reassured the council members it will be an ongoing effort and will take everyone's assistance to maintain this downward trend.

"We still have to make smart decisions," Chief Finner said. "We still have to help our neighbors out. Summer is coming, and we got to group together stronger."

Property crime has seen a slight increase, however, with car thefts up 14% and burglary up 2%. On a brighter note, catalytic converter thefts are down, with commodity prices lowering and punishments for thieves getting harsher.

"My focus, my goal, and everybody in this police department and everybody in the criminal justice system is to continue to drive those numbers down," Chief Finner added. "You look at the numbers and the truth speaks.

"People are coming together," he concluded. "We are safer than we were last year, and we are never satisfied."