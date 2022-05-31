Crews recovering body of worker trapped in machine at east Houston job site: HFD

The Houston Fire Department says crews are working to recover the body of construction worker at a job site in east Houston.

The incident occurred on Tuesday morning near a motel in the 12700 block of the East Freeway.

According to the fire department, they received reports of a trench rescue at a job site and learned that a construction worker was entrapped in a machine.

After evaluating the situation, HFD says crews determined that they would be working to recover a body.