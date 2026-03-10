Woman shot in the neck on Westridge near NRG Stadium

The Brief Houston police found a woman shot in the neck sitting in a vehicle on Westridge Street near NRG Stadium. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The suspect was reportedly sitting in the back seat of the vehicle and ran from the scene. At this time, police have no motive for the shooting or information about the suspect.



A woman was found shot inside a vehicle near NRG Stadium on Monday night and Houston police are working to identify the potential suspect.

Woman shot near the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

What we know:

Houston Police Department Lieutenant JP Horelica says officers were called to Westridge Street, about a mile from NRG Stadium.

When they arrived, a woman was sitting in the front passenger seat of a vehicle with a gunshot wound to her neck. She was taken to a nearby hospital in critical but stable condition, police said.

According to Lt. Horelica, the suspect was reportedly sitting in the back seat of the vehicle before they ran from the scene.

What we don't know:

At this time, police have no motive for the shooting or information about the suspect.

There has been no official update on the victim's condition.