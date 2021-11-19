Crews battle 3-alarm warehouse fire in north Houston

article

A 3-alarm fire at a furniture warehouse sent heavy smoke into the air Friday morning in north Houston.

The fire was reported in the 800 block of Wakefield Drive near Alba Road at 8:50 a.m.

A precautionary shelter-in-place order was issued for the surrounding area due to the smoke, but Chief Samuel Pena says the order has since been lifted.

According to HFD, firefighters arrived on the scene within minutes and found the warehouse on fire. The incident was later updated to a 3-alarm fire.

The fire department said more than 100 firefighters responded to the scene.

The scene remains active and citizens are asked to avoid the area due to heavy emergency traffic.

HFD Arson investigators will determine the cause and origin of the fire.

