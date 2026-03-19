18-year-old arrested for deadly north Houston shooting

The Brief Ignacio Lopez has been charged with the death of a 23-year-old man. Eliseo Murillo was shot to death on Bauman Road Sunday morning. Prosecutors have filed a motion for Lopez's bond to be denied.



An 18-year-old has been arrested for a deadly Sunday shooting in north Houston.

North Houston shooting arrest

What we know:

Houston Police announced the arrest of 18-year-old Ignacio Lopez on Thursday. Court records confirm he has been charged with murder for the death of 23-year-old Eliseo Murillo.

Lopez's bond has not been set at this time.

What we don't know:

There are no new details available regarding the shooting.

The backstory:

Police were called about a shooting shortly after 11 a.m. Sunday on Bauman Road and Sunnyside Street.

Officers arrived at the scene and found a man shot multiple times. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police say the victim, now identified as Murillo, was arguing with people in a vehicle before he was shot.

Surveillance photos of the suspect and the suspect vehicle were shared on Monday.

Suspect photo in fatal shooting on Houston's Bauman Road (Photo credit: Houston Police Department)

Police say Lopez was later identified as the suspect, and he was arrested on Wednesday.

Motion for bond denial

What's next:

Prosecutors have filed a motion for a hearing to deny bond for Lopez.

The motion mentions Article 1, Section 11d of the Texas Constitution, which would require judges to deny a suspect's bail for crimes such as murder. Judges who grant bail to those suspects would have to prepare a written order explaining the justification.