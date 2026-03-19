18-year-old arrested for deadly north Houston shooting
HOUSTON - An 18-year-old has been arrested for a deadly Sunday shooting in north Houston.
North Houston shooting arrest
What we know:
Houston Police announced the arrest of 18-year-old Ignacio Lopez on Thursday. Court records confirm he has been charged with murder for the death of 23-year-old Eliseo Murillo.
Lopez's bond has not been set at this time.
What we don't know:
There are no new details available regarding the shooting.
The backstory:
Police were called about a shooting shortly after 11 a.m. Sunday on Bauman Road and Sunnyside Street.
Officers arrived at the scene and found a man shot multiple times. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Police say the victim, now identified as Murillo, was arguing with people in a vehicle before he was shot.
Surveillance photos of the suspect and the suspect vehicle were shared on Monday.
Suspect photo in fatal shooting on Houston's Bauman Road (Photo credit: Houston Police Department)
Police say Lopez was later identified as the suspect, and he was arrested on Wednesday.
Motion for bond denial
What's next:
Prosecutors have filed a motion for a hearing to deny bond for Lopez.
The motion mentions Article 1, Section 11d of the Texas Constitution, which would require judges to deny a suspect's bail for crimes such as murder. Judges who grant bail to those suspects would have to prepare a written order explaining the justification.
The Source: Houston Police, previous FOX 26 reporting, and records from the Harris County District Clerk's Office.