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Suspect photos released in deadly north Houston shooting

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Published  March 18, 2026 12:55pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 26 Houston

The Brief

    • A man was shot and killed late Sunday morning on Bauman Road and Sunnyside Street.
    • Police have shared surveillance photos of a suspect and a gray Honda Accord.
    • Anyone with information can contact Houston Police or Crime Stoppers.

HOUSTON - Surveillance photos have been released in hopes of finding the person who shot and killed a man in north Houston on Sunday morning.

North Houston shooting investigation

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man shot to death in North Houston

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man shot to death in North Houston

Police believe multiple suspects were involved in a deadly Sunday shooting in north Houston. FOX 26 photojournalist Chandler Watson shares what officials had to say at the scene.

The backstory:

Police were called about a shooting shortly after 11 a.m. Sunday on Bauman Road and Sunnyside Street.

Officers arrived at the scene and found a man shot multiple times. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Updates

Suspect photo in fatal shooting on Houston's Bauman Road (Photo credit: Houston Police Department)

What we know:

Police shared photos and details of a possible suspect on Monday.

The suspect is believed to be 18–25 years old. He fled the scene in a gray 2012-2016 Honda Accord.

Police say the victim was 24 years old.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified.

What you can do:

Anyone with information can do one of the following:

  • Call HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600
  • Send anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477)

The Source: Houston Police and previous FOX 26 reporting.

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