Suspect photos released in deadly north Houston shooting
HOUSTON - Surveillance photos have been released in hopes of finding the person who shot and killed a man in north Houston on Sunday morning.
North Houston shooting investigation
The backstory:
Police were called about a shooting shortly after 11 a.m. Sunday on Bauman Road and Sunnyside Street.
Officers arrived at the scene and found a man shot multiple times. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Updates
Suspect photo in fatal shooting on Houston's Bauman Road (Photo credit: Houston Police Department)
What we know:
Police shared photos and details of a possible suspect on Monday.
The suspect is believed to be 18–25 years old. He fled the scene in a gray 2012-2016 Honda Accord.
Police say the victim was 24 years old.
What we don't know:
No one involved has been identified.
What you can do:
Anyone with information can do one of the following:
- Call HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600
- Send anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477)
The Source: Houston Police and previous FOX 26 reporting.