Suspect photos released in deadly north Houston shooting

The Brief A man was shot and killed late Sunday morning on Bauman Road and Sunnyside Street. Police have shared surveillance photos of a suspect and a gray Honda Accord. Anyone with information can contact Houston Police or Crime Stoppers.



Surveillance photos have been released in hopes of finding the person who shot and killed a man in north Houston on Sunday morning.

North Houston shooting investigation

The backstory:

Police were called about a shooting shortly after 11 a.m. Sunday on Bauman Road and Sunnyside Street.

Officers arrived at the scene and found a man shot multiple times. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Updates

Suspect photo in fatal shooting on Houston's Bauman Road (Photo credit: Houston Police Department)

What we know:

Police shared photos and details of a possible suspect on Monday.

The suspect is believed to be 18–25 years old. He fled the scene in a gray 2012-2016 Honda Accord.

Police say the victim was 24 years old.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified.

What you can do:

Anyone with information can do one of the following:

Call HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600

Send anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477)