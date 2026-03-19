Two teens arrested for deadly robbery attempt at Riverside Park

The Brief Two 14-year-olds have been arrested for a deadly robbery attempt outside Riverside Park. Police say one of the suspects shot and killed a man while trying to rob him in late January. FOX 26 previously spoke with community members who advocate for improvements at the park.



Two teens are said to be in custody for a deadly shooting at a park in Houston's Third Ward.

Houston Riverside Park shooting: Teens arrested

What we know:

Houston Police say two 14-year-olds have been charged with capital murder.

One of the teens is accused of shooting and killing 41-year-old James Tolen a Riverside Park.

On January 20, officials say the two teens approached Tolen's vehicle at the park and attempted to rob him and his passenger. Both victims complied and left the vehicle.

The vehicle wouldn't start for the suspects, so they went back to Tolen for his key. Police say a fight broke out and one of the teens shot Tolen.

What we don't know:

Houston Police will not publicly name the suspects since they are minors.

No other details about the arrests are available.

Calls for safety changes

Local perspective:

One week after the shooting, FOX 26's Leslie DelasBour spoke with members of Friends of Riverside Park Houston. The group has spent about seven years organizing events and advocating for improvements at the park.

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Community leaders say they work closely with Houston police, maintaining regular communication with HPD’s South Central Command and request increased patrols in and around the park.

They also say safety requires more than police presence.

"In order for a green space to be safe, you need more than just playground equipment," said Sharon Evans-Brooks said, president of Friends of Riverside Park. "You need adequate lighting and activation of the space. The more eyes you have, the safer it becomes."

Friends of Riverside Park is now working toward a capital campaign to renovate the park, which would include improved lighting and additional features to make it more accessible and inviting.