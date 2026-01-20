Houston shooting: 1 dead following shooting, robbery on Calumet Street
HOUSTON - Houston police are investigating following a deadly shooting/robbery that occurred on Tuesday evening, officials said.
What we know:
According to authorities, the shooting happened just before 9 p.m. near the intersection of Live Oak Street and Calumet St.
Officials have confirmed one person has died.
What we don't know:
Officials have not identified the victim.
No suspect information has been released.
The Source: Houston Police Department