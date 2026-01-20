Houston shooting: 1 dead following shooting, robbery on Calumet Street

The Brief Houston police are investigating following a deadly shooting/robbery that occurred on Tuesday evening, officials said. According to authorities, the shooting happened just before 9 p.m. near the intersection of Live Oak Street and Calumet St. Officials have confirmed one person has died.



Houston police are investigating following a deadly shooting/robbery that occurred on Tuesday evening, officials said.

What we know:

According to authorities, the shooting happened just before 9 p.m. near the intersection of Live Oak Street and Calumet St.

Officials have confirmed one person has died.

What we don't know:

Officials have not identified the victim.

No suspect information has been released.