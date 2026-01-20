Expand / Collapse search

Houston shooting: 1 dead following shooting, robbery on Calumet Street

Published  January 20, 2026 9:53pm CST
Crime and Public Safety
The Brief

    • Houston police are investigating following a deadly shooting/robbery that occurred on Tuesday evening, officials said.
    • According to authorities, the shooting happened just before 9 p.m. near the intersection of Live Oak Street and Calumet St.
    • Officials have confirmed one person has died.

HOUSTON - Houston police are investigating following a deadly shooting/robbery that occurred on Tuesday evening, officials said. 

What we know:

According to authorities, the shooting happened just before 9 p.m. near the intersection of Live Oak Street and Calumet St. 

Officials have confirmed one person has died. 

What we don't know:

Officials have not identified the victim. 

No suspect information has been released. 

The Source: Houston Police Department

