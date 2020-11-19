15 families displaced after 2-alarm fire at apartment complex in southeast Houston
article
HOUSTON - At least 15 families have been displaced after an apartment fire in southeast Houston on Thursday afternoon.
Firefighters from 39 Houston Fire Department units controlled the two-alarm fire in the 7900 block of Bellfort Street.
SkyFOX aerials showed the roof burned off of a section of a building.
The fire department reported that at least 15 units have been impacted due to either power outage to the building, smoke, and/or fire.
One resident escaped by jumping through their window.
Advertisement
The American Red Cross has been requested to assist the residents.
One adult male has been transported to a nearby hospital.
The cause is currently under investigation by HFD Arson investigators.