15 families displaced after 2-alarm fire at apartment complex in southeast Houston

At least 15 families have been displaced after an apartment fire in southeast Houston on Thursday afternoon.

Firefighters from 39 Houston Fire Department units controlled the two-alarm fire in the 7900 block of Bellfort Street.

SkyFOX aerials showed the roof burned off of a section of a building.

The fire department reported that at least 15 units have been impacted due to either power outage to the building, smoke, and/or fire.

One resident escaped by jumping through their window.

The American Red Cross has been requested to assist the residents.

One adult male has been transported to a nearby hospital.

The cause is currently under investigation by HFD Arson investigators.