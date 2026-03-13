Klein High School student arrested, expelled after bringing handgun to campus

The Brief A Klein High School student was arrested and expelled after they were found in possession of an unloaded handgun. Students reported to staff members that the student showed them the weapon. The school district stated they are pursuing felony charges with the Harris County District Attorney's Office.



Klein Independent School District sent a safety message out to parents at Klein High School on Friday morning to report a student on campus had been seen with a handgun.

Klein High School student expelled

Principal Shannon Strole said students told a staff member another student had shown them the weapon. Other staff members and Klein ISD police immediately responded and detained the student.

School officials say they never lost sight of the student from when he was identified.

According to the principal, the student was searched, and an unloaded handgun was found in his possession. There was no ammunition found. Authorities secured the weapon and Klein ISD police arrested the student.

The student was expelled from Klein ISD and felony charges are being pursued with the Harris County District Attorney's Office.

What they're saying:

School officials wrote, in part:

We want to take a moment to specifically commend the students who came forward to make the report and the staff who followed their training and responded to the situation immediately. Their actions made a direct difference today to Keep Klein Safe.



Our greatest partners in school safety are our students, staff, and community members who say something when they see something. We are proud of the courage those students and staff showed, and we are grateful for them.

What you can do:

Klein HS says counselors are available for students or staff who may feel unsettled after the incident.

If your child shares information with you or if you have any concerns, parents are encouraged to call Klein High School at (832) 484-4000 or report through our anonymous tip line at Klein ISD police services. Klein ISD Police are available 24 hours a day at (832) 249-4266.