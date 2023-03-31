One of the most unique art shows of the year is taking place this Friday and Saturday at Hardy and Nance Studios, located at 902 Hardy St.

The Creatures, Costumes and Comics Art Show is a career spanning installation from artist and designer Tod Waters.

MORE: Disney on Ice show for Frozen, Encanto coming to Houston in April

From the early 1990s to present, the show brings together some of Waters' most inventive and infamous creations.

He has designed clothing for director Robert Rodriguez, Motley Crew and for the hit TV series "Fear The Walking Dead."

Admission is free and it will no doubt be the one of the coolest events of the weekend.