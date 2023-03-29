Calling all Disney lovers, experience the world of two of Disney's best tales as they are brought to life in Houston!

Disney on Ice is bringing Frozen and Encanto together for a magical adventure on ice for all ages to enjoy from April 13 to 16 at NRG Stadium with various show times.

THINGS TO DO: Rooftop Cinema Club Uptown to hold Super Mario Bros. tournament ahead of movie premier

Audiences can help Anna find Elsa to help stop the eternal winter at Arendelle with the help of Kristoff and Sven, while Olaf joins the group singing about his dreams of having in the summer sun.

Arendelle will then be transformed into the mountains of Colombia where the magical Madrigal family's Casita is. Audiences can join Mirabel in trying to save her enchanted family home with the help of her sisters Isabela and Luisa.

Tickets start at $30 for the shows and are required for all guests who are ages two and older.

Guests can enhance their experience with a preshow Character Experience which includes crafting and interactive time with Elsa and Mirabel as well as many photo opportunities. The experience is said to last approximately 45 minutes but can vary.

FAMILY FUN: Houston strawberry picking: Where to get fresh berries, fruit, flowers in SE Texas this spring, summer

The Character Experience enhancement is an additional charge and does into include a general admission ticket to the show.

For more information on the Frozen and Encanto Disney on Ice show and purchasing tickets, click here.