COVID-19 vaccine distribution site to be held Saturday in Houston’s Fifth Ward

As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to spike, especially in the Houston area, local residents are partnering to hold a vaccine site this weekend in Fifth Ward to try and curb the spread.

The vaccine site will be held Saturday at the parking lot of St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church on Lyons Avenue from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. but is spearheaded by the 5th Ward Islamic Center for Human Development.

In addition to giving out free barbecue dinners hosted by the organizers, the Army National Guard will assist in providing logistics as well as setting up the physical site and administering the Pfizer vaccine.

Through partnerships with other local organizations such as COVID-19 Wall of Memories, Changing Hearts and Mind Program (C.H.A.M.P), Imam Jihad Muhammad of 5th Ward says in a press statement the event looks to help provide vaccine assistance to typically underserved areas.

"For our city and our country to become free of COVID-19, vaccination is essential," Imam Muhammad said. "People of color have been disproportionately impacted by COVID and we must reverse that trend."

C.H.A.M.P. founder, Sam Alix, echoed Imam Muhammad’s statements, adding it seemed vital for them to step up and help bridge the gap to make receiving the vaccine more accessible for Houston residents.

"Our organizations felt called to action to erase the lack of vaccine equity among different populations," he said.

Most importantly, organizers hope the vaccine drive will help prevent the numbers of coronavirus-related deaths from increasing as well, as Mohammad Nasrullah, co-founder and president of COVID-19 Wall of Memories explained.

"Our website, the COVID-19 Wall of Memories, displays the faces of those who have passed away from this terrible disease," Nasrullah said. "Because we know so well the vast toll it has taken, we hope this will be just the first of this type of event."

Those who will be receiving a shot will be scheduled to get their second dose of the vaccine on August 21st.

