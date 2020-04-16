COVID-19 testing sites opening at 2 Walgreens locations in Harris County

article

Two new drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites will open in Harris County on Friday in partnership with Walgreens.

Governor Greg Abbott, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo and Walgreens have been working together to bring the sites online and to increase the county’s testing capacity.

The two new sites, which will have the capacity to conduct 200 tests per day at each location, will open Friday, April 17.

Testing at the locations will be available by appointment only and individuals will first need to complete a digital health assessment to determine eligibility using criteria established by CDC.

For information on testing, visit: www.walgreens.com/coronavirus

Governor Abbott and Judge Hidalgo issued the following joint statement regarding this announcement:

"Collection and testing is one of the most powerful tools we have in the fight against COVID-19, and we are working every day to increase testing capacity for the people of Harris County. We are grateful to Walgreens for their partnership to get these new sites online so we can continue to ramp up testing, identify Texans who have contracted COVID-19, and slow the spread of this virus."

The two new testing sites are located at:

14531 Westheimer Road

Houston, TX 77082

101 W Southmore Ave

Pasadena, TX 77502

To make an appointment and learn more, visit www.walgreens.com/coronavirus or www.walgreens.com/findcare.