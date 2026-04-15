Former Goose Creek CISD counselor wanted, accused of improper student relationship

The Brief Lorinda Bocardo has been charged with improper student relationship and indecency with a child. A student claimed to have had a "weird relationship" with Bocardo since middle school. The student said Bocardo transferred to his high school "to be with him."



A former Goose Creek CISD counselor is now wanted after a high school student claimed to have had a relationship with her since middle school.

Former Goose Creek CISD counselor wanted

What we know:

Harris County court records confirm 43-year-old Lorinda Bocardo of Friendswood has been charged with improper relationship with a student and indecency with a child.

According to the records, the student told a GCCISD police officer that he had a "weird relationship" with Bocardo since he was in middle school, where Bocardo was employed initially.

Back then, the student said he'd spend at least half of his school day in Bocardo's office to do school work, play with fidget toys, and have snacks. The student said Bocardo then started telling him that she loved him.

The student then moved on to high school in 2024, but claimed Bocardo transferred to his school "to be with him." Records say the student recounted multiple incidents of Bocardo kissing and touching him inappropriately.

Records also say there were text messages between Bocardo and the student from May to December 2025. After a phone call with Bocardo in mid-December, the student reportedly made a request to school counselors that he didn't want to speak to the defendant.

What we don't know:

There is no information regarding Bocardo's current or potential whereabouts.

Details regarding Bocardo's employment with GCCISD are not available at this time.

What's next:

FOX 26 has reached out to Goose Creek CISD for comment.