Sen. Cornyn requests DOJ probe into Biden’s health while in office: 'Manipulation and dishonesty'

U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-Texas) released on Wednesday a letter to U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi urging a Department of Justice investigation into potential misrepresentations of former President Joe Biden’s health during his stay in office.

The letter expresses concerns that Americans were "deliberately misled" in a way that may have damaged their trust in the government.

Cornyn Requests DOJ Investigation

What we know:

Cornyn’s letter to Bondi shares concerns that Biden’s administration kept important information secret during his time in office, rather than providing full transparency, which Cornyn says is the obligation of the Commander in Chief.

The letter accuses Biden’s administration of "manipulation and dishonesty" that "put the safety of the country in jeopardy."

Ultimately, Cornyn ends his letter by alluding to the idea that Biden’s staff covered up the cancer diagnosis until recently. He asked the DOJ to investigate potential federal laws having been broken in connection with these claims.

What we don't know:

Bondi has not yet released a response or statement regarding Cornyn's request.

What they're saying:

"I do not have confidence in the former president’s aides and staff, including medical staff, or their ability to be honest and straightforward about President Biden’s cancer diagnosis," Cornyn said in his letter. "For example, we have learned through news reports that while President Biden’s doctor was reporting him 'fit for duty,' he was actually only capable of ‘four to six good hours a day.’"

"These actions potentially impacted the trust the American people have in their government and weakened us on the world stage," Cornyn said in the conclusion of his request. "While the former President’s staff have stated publicly that his cancer was only recently diagnosed, that same staff publicly declared him fully capable while privately discussing putting him in a wheelchair. I encourage the Department to conduct a full investigation and ensure that no federal laws were violated during the previous administration."

The backstory:

Biden, 82, was diagnosed on Sunday with prostate cancer, which doctors say has spread to the bone.

During the former president’s tenure in office, his health was a constant concern among voters. He ended his bid for a second term after a troubling debate performance, had a skin lesion removed from his chest in 2023 and a benign polyp removed from his colon in 2021.

Since the death of his son, Beau, in 2015 from brain cancer, Biden has been committed to reducing the U.S. rate of cancer deaths.

