Construction worker fell off scaffold, unresponsive in north Harris County

A construction worker is unresponsive after an incident in north Harris County, officials report.

Constable Mark Herman reports constable deputies were called to the 23100 block of Birmingham Grove Lane after a constriction worker fell off a scaffold.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Emergency Medical Services and Fire Department officials are at the scene.

The condition of the construction worker is unknown at this time.