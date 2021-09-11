Constable deputy involved in major crash in northwest Harris County

article

A Harris County Constable deputy was injured in a multi-vehicle crash Friday in northwest Houston.

Very little detail was provided as it's an active investigation, so it's unclear exactly how everything unfolded but it happened in the 13000 block of Veterans Memorial.

At least one person was taken to the hospital and the condition of the deputy was not disclosed, as of this writing. Among the involved was a Harris Co. Constable Pct. 4 Deputy.

