Conroe man sentenced to 75 years after being found guilty of sexual assault of a child

A Conroe man who drugged and sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl was sentenced to 75 years behind bars, officials said.



According to a release, Anthony Frank Penna, 39, was found guilty on Thursday of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

During the punishment hearing, the release stated, the jury learned that Penna had been tried as a juvenile for aggravated sexual assault of a child under 14 involving the molestation of a 6-year-old family member.



The release stated the incident occurred on October 20, 2019, when Penna called the victim to invite her to his house. While at his house, authorities said, Penna and his wife gave the victim a glass of clear liquid and marijuana. Shortly after ingesting the substances, the victim began to feel sick, fell over, and became semi-conscious, losing her ability to move or speak.



That’s when, moments later, the victim testified that she heard the click of a door locking, after which Penna removed her pants, sexually assaulted her, then forced her to change clothing.

The victim reported the incident to her father, went to the hospital for the exam, and reported the incident to the Conroe Police Department.



"This Defendant thought he could get away with rape by calling his victim a liar. He ran into a wall of evidence, and the jury saw right through him. He’ll have about 75 years to think what he did."