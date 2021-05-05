As the COVID-19 pandemic rages on in parts of the world, most notably, India, Houston officials are working to ensure help makes its way towards the subcontinent.

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee (TX-18) will be joined by a panel of other local officials Wednesday afternoon to discuss humanitarian efforts in seeking assistance to curb the ongoing spread of the coronavirus in India.

Based on a press release, Lee is proposing a mercy ship to assist in the devastation caused by COVID-19, which appears to be increasing at an alarming rate; now averaging at 350,000 new infections and nearly 3,000 deaths a day.

The U.S. has already pledged to send immediate assistance by sending therapeutics, rapid virus tests as well as materials to help boost production of the vaccine. Even in Houston, efforts are being made to ensure assistance is put forth to India through volunteer efforts and donations.

"It’s like a tidal wave. It was unexpected. Everybody was caught off guard," Jagdip Ahluwalia with The Indo-American Chamber Of Commerce of Greater Houston said on Tuesday. "We are collectively buying ventilators, which are badly needed in India. The first consignment left last Friday and they were handed over to the Red Cross in Delhi and deployed."

The press conference is expected to take place at 2:30 p.m. and we will have that stream for you here and on our social media platforms.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.