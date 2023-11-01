In light of the recent attacks on Jewish, Muslim and Arab Americans, Congressional Al Green has issued a statement requesting an immediate ceasefire.

Congressman Al Green represents the 9th Congressional District in Texas. Green said the order is called to protect innocent Palestinian civilian men, women, and especially children.

RELATED:Israelis in Houston raising awareness for the more than 200 hostages kidnapped by Hamas

According to the United States House of Representatives website, Green is a member of the Financial Services Committee, and serves on three subcommittees: Diversity, Inclusion, Housing, Community Development, and Insurance, and Oversight and Investigations, where he is the chair.

Green said,"I’m responding to a moral imperative driven by the dictates of conscience. My conscience dictates that I continue to condemn the hate driven speech and violence being perpetrated against Jews".

The Congressman is also asking for the Hamas to immediately release all hostages and return them safely.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

On October 7th, 2023, Green said he tweeted on the "X" platform that Former Majority Leader Steny Hoyner is right that:

‘Jews must have the right to live safely & securely in their ancestral homeland. In this terrifying hour, I stand with them & condemn this heinous, terror attack in the strongest possible terms."

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

Congressional representative Al Green released an official statement saying :

Since being seated in Congress in 2005, I have supported funds to Israel in furtherance of a two-state Israel and Palestinian peace solution. While I support Israel’s right to exist and defend itself against Hamas. I cannot, in good conscience, support the killing of many thousands of Palestinians in a war that has not been declared against Palestine.

And still I rise. Today I stand before you with a heavy heart, burdened with great sadness. Today I’m responding to a moral imperative driven by the dictates of conscience. My conscience dictates that I continue to condemn the hate driven speech and violence being perpetrated against Jews.