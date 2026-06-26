Confirmed case of West Nile Virus reported in Montgomery County

The Brief The Montgomery County Public Health Department has confirmed its first case of West Nile Virus in a Montgomery County resident. According to a release, the resident, a woman in her 50s, resides in the 77355 zip code and was diagnosed with West Nile Virus neuroinvasive disease. West Nile Virus can cause serious disease and is most commonly spread by infected mosquitoes. People typically develop symptoms between two and 14 days after they are bitten. According to the CDC, approximately 80% of people who are infected will not show any symptoms at all, but there is no way to know in advance if you will develop the illness, officials said.



The Montgomery County Public Health Department has confirmed its first case of West Nile Virus in a Montgomery County resident.

Montgomery County resident tests positive for West Nile Virus

What we know:

According to a release, the resident, a woman in her 50s, resides in the 77355 zip code and was diagnosed with West Nile Virus neuroinvasive disease.

Officials said mosquito season started in May and typically lasts until the end of October. According to the CDC, the most effective way to avoid West Nile Virus is to prevent mosquito bites. Avoid bites by using insect repellants registered with the Environmental Protection Agency, wearing protective clothing when outdoors and removing standing water outside of your home. Standing water creates breeding grounds for mosquitos, where they can lay their eggs and reproduce.

West Nile Virus symptoms

West Nile Virus can cause serious disease and is most commonly spread by infected mosquitoes. People typically develop symptoms between two and 14 days after they are bitten. According to the CDC, approximately 80% of people who are infected will not show any symptoms at all, but there is no way to know in advance if you will develop the illness, officials said.

Milder symptoms include fever, headache, body aches, joint pain, vomiting, diarrhea, or rash. Most people with mild illness recover completely, but fatigue and weakness can last for weeks or months.

Serious symptoms that account for less than 1% of those infected can include high fever, headache, neck stiffness, disorientation, tremors, seizures, paralysis, or even death. These symptoms can last for several weeks and neurological effects may be permanent.

Currently there are no medicines or vaccines available to treat West Nile Virus. People with severe illness often need to be hospitalized to receive supportive treatment, such as intravenous fluids, pain medication, and nursing care.

If you think you have developed symptoms of West Nile Virus, seek medical attention immediately. The majority of milder West Nile Virus illnesses improve on their own.

What you can do:

If you are concerned about any mosquito issues, you may call Montgomery County Mosquito Control at 281-364-4203 and help identify sources of mosquitos in the local area, including your property.