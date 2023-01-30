Company recalling over 52K pounds of sausage products over listeria concerns

Listeria concerns have prompted a recall by a Rhode Island-based company for tens of thousands of pounds of ready-to-eat sausage products, according to a Sunday alert from the Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

In the alert, federal health authorities said that prior to Daniele International LLC’s recall of the roughly 52,914 pounds of meat products, Listeria monocytogenes were "found on surfaces in which the product came into contact." There is a possibility of them being "adulterated with" the bacteria, the FSIS said.

KIDS PAJAMAS SOLD AT ETSY, MACY'S RECALLED FOR BURN RISKS

The federal health authorities told consumers not to eat the recalled ready-to-eat sausage products if they have them. They should either discard or return the meat, the FSIS said.

Here are the products covered by the recall :

-Six-ounce plastic tray of "FREDERIK’S by meijer SPANISH STYLE charcuterie sampler tray" with sell by date 4/15/23

6-oz. plastic tray of "FREDERIK’S by meijer SPANISH STYLE charcuterie samplertray" with sell by date April 15, 2023. (FSIS)

-Six-ounce plastic tray of "Boar’s Head CHARCUTUERIE TRIO" with sell by dates 4/13/23, 4/14/23, and 4/15/23

6-oz. plastic tray of "Boar’s Head CHARCUTUERIE TRIO" with sell by dates April 13, 2023, April 14, 2023, and April 15, 2023. (FSIS)

-Seven-ounce plastic tray of "COLAMECO’S PRIMO NATURALE GENOA UNCURED SALAMI" with sell by date 12/23/23

7-oz. plastic tray of "COLAMECO’S PRIMO NATURALE GENOA UNCUREDSALAMI" with sell by date Dec. 23, 2023. (FSIS)

-Seven-ounce plastic tray of "COLAMECO’S PRIMO NATURALE BLACK PEPPER UNCURED SALAMI" with use by dates 12/22/23, 12/30/23, and 1/17/24

7-oz. plastic tray of "COLAMECO’S PRIMO NATURALE BLACK PEPPER UNCURED SALAMI" with use by dates Dec. 22, 2023, Dec. 30, 2023, and Jan. 17, 2024. (FSIS)

-One-pound plastic tray of "DEL DUCA SOPRESSATA, COPPA & GENOA SALAMI" with sell by dates 4/13/23 and 4/14/23

1-lb. plastic tray of "DEL DUCA SOPRESSATA, COPPA & GENOA SALAMI" with sell by dates April 13, 2023 and April 14, 2023. (FDA)

-One-pound plastic tray of "DEL DUCA CALABRESE, PROSCIUTTO & COPPA" with sell by date 5/6/23

1-lb. plastic tray of "DEL DUCA CALABRESE, PROSCIUTTO & COPPA" with sell by date May 6, 2023. (FSIS)

-One-pound plastic tray of "DEL DUCA GENOA SALAMI, UNCURED PEPPERONI & HARD SALAMI" with use by date 5/4/23

1-lb. plastic tray of "DEL DUCA GENOA SALAMI, UNCURED PEPPERONI & HARD SALAMI" with use by date May 4, 2023. (FSIS)

-12-ounce plastic tray of "Gourmet Selection SOPRESSATA, CAPOCOLLO, HARD SALAME" with sell by date 4/14/23

12-oz. plastic tray of "Gourmet Selection SOPRESSATA, CAPOCOLLO, HARD SALAME" with sell by date April 14, 2023. (FSIS)

WEGMANS RECALLS THREE ITEMS FOR SALMONELLA

Shipment to retailers across the country occurred between Dec. 23 and Jan. 17, the FSIS alert said. The establishment number that the products can be identified by, EST. 54, can be found inside the U.S. Department of Agricultur e mark of inspection.

"During an inspection of our facility on Friday evening, a possible source of listeria was identified in our conveyor machinery," Chris Bowler, the CEO of parent Charcuteria Artisans, said in a statement to FOX Business. "Our Food Safety team took immediate action to fully sanitize our equipment and test the quality of our products."

"While we are confident our products were produced safely, and while we have not received any consumer complaints regarding this concern, we support the decision to issue a recall of potentially impacted products out of an abundance of caution for the health and safety of our customers," he continued. "We remain committed to providing great food experiences for our charcuterie-loving customers living across the country."

Listeriosis, the serious infection often caused by eating food containing L. monocytogenes bacteria, is "most likely to sicken pregnant women and their newborns, adults aged 65 and older, and people with weakened immune systems," according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The agency said it causes roughly 260 deaths annually.

WALMART CHICKEN PRODUCTS RECALLED IN 28 STATES

"There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products," the FSIS alert said. "Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider."

FOX Business reached out to Daniele International for comment.

Read more on FOX Business.