Community members frustrated over train derailment mess

The Brief Several train cars derailed in Houston's Fifth Ward last Thursday. Union Pacific said cleanup is underway. Community members are frustrated over the slow response.



A train derailment in Houston last week caused a huge mess. Several community members are frustrated because the disastrous mess has not been cleaned up yet.

Houston community members frustrated over lack of cleanup following train derailment

"This took place on Thursday. Here we are on Monday. Nobody is here to check it out. To me, it shows lack of leadership in this community and shows lack of accountability on behalf of the Union Pacific," said Tiffany Parker, spokesperson for Culture Commission Advocacy Group.

The backstory:

Union Pacific said last week nine empty train cars derailed in Fifth Ward near Lyons Avenue around 8:30 p.m. last Thursday. The company said there were no injuries and no releases. However. some people noticed unknown material under may have been inside one of the train cars.

"If they were empty, why do you have content covered up? You can tell there was a spill, but we don’t know what that spill is," said Kathy Blueford-Daniels, Community Member. "It's very unacceptable."

"It's a beautiful community. They don’t deserve this. It's like a third-world country," said Rob Slater, founder of Culture Commission Advocacy Group. "This wouldn’t have happened in River Oaks or Upper Kirby. This is nonsense. I know it takes days and takes time to move, but at least block it off."

The other side:

Union Pacific told FOX 26 on Monday there were actually seven derailed cars containing grain inside. They also said the incident is under investigation and cleanup is underway. Some people in the community are upset because the cars are still sitting there and want the mess gone.

Union Pacific said they plan to begin cleanup this week.