Community members demand resignation of Fort Bend County Constable Chief

Some community members are demanding the resignation of a Fort Bend County Precinct 2 Constable Chief for excessive force.



An internal affairs complaint found that in 2016, Chief Daryl Smith was guilty of placing his knee and full body weight on the neck of a suspect while he was handcuffed.



Residents now want to see Smith held accountable.



“We’re calling on the DA’s office in Fort Bend County to reopen this investigation. Look into the facts of this case because Daryl Smith is no different than the cop in Minnesota. And, if we, as Black people are going to condemn White cops that do evil against us, we must be just as vigilant, just as strong, just as passionate against Black cops in uniform who do the same thing that the racist White boys do too,” said Quanell X, a community activist.



Smith could not be reached for comment.



He's currently on the ballot in the Democratic primary runoff for re-election.

