A lot of FOX 26 viewers were furious when we told you yesterday about a thief caught on camera stealing an 83-year-old man's tricycle, his only means of transportation. I'm happy to tell you there is an update.

Fortunately, there is good news after the 83-year-old had his bike stolen while he shopped. Well, Tomball police have now made an arrest. So investigators say they have their man and Mr. Fischer has his bike back.

"I thank each and every one for what they did for me," smiles Lee Fischer while choking back tears.

We caught up with the 83-year-old at RS Street Rods where it's vehicles of the 4-wheel variety that get restored but Ron Reihart, the owner of RS Street Rods, says this job is special. His company is putting Mr. Fischer's tricycle back together at no cost after it was stolen and discovered disassembled by the Tomball Police Officers who found it.

"This bike was, sorry," Fischer cries as he tries to tell the story. "This bike was given to me by quite a few people," Fischer finally gets out while trying not to cry and Reihart adds. "This bike was donated by Cheers Tomball two years ago after Mr. Lee's first trike was stolen."

That's right it's his second trike to be taken.

On Monday Mr. Fischer was shopping at Walmart in Tomball and when he came out his tricycle, which is his only means of transportation. "I go to Walmart, go to CVS, post office. I go to friend's homes," the 83-year-old explains.

Well, when he walked out of Walmart it was gone. "The whole community was pretty angry about it," says Reihart.

"I was infuriated. I went straight to social media," explains Tomball resident Kara Taylor, and her social media campaign worked. Tomball police made an arrest thanks to tips that poured in from Facebook.

"That is correct. We really appreciate all the citizens giving us all the tips and everything to solve this crime to get this gentleman back his bicycle which is his mode of transportation. Our officers started putting his bike back together, but they didn't have all the tools necessary to finish it," says Capt. Brandon Patin with the Tomball Police Department.

Luis Ortiz, 46, has been arrested and charged with theft and drug possession after investigators say the trike was found by Ortiz's home. "It was underneath an abandoned trailer house. It was kind of boxed in to make it look like nothing was there. He also had a criminal history with current warrants out of Harris County, and he was also taken into custody for possession of narcotics. He had methamphetamines on him," says Captain Patin.

A few wires have also been cut but RS Street Rods fixed the trike up once, complete with solar panels and lights, and they'll do it again. "It has everything a typical DOT-approved motorcycle would have, so he can be seen well at night. It has a horn, turn signals, break lights," explains Reihart.

All of this means more to Fischer than what they know. "I live alone, and I have friends that love me and I love them very dearly," says Fischer through tears.

Reihart says the bike will be fixed and given back to Fischer in just a few days.