It's an ongoing battle, despite living in the digital age we live in, where residents in Texas have inadequate or no access to proper internet and technology. Thankfully, continuous efforts are being made to help shrink this digital divide.

Comcast Texas recently announced it would be pledging more than $1 million again this year by supporting the 60+ organizations and programs, aimed at helping connect residents to the internet, learn online skills, and use these newfound gains to climb the economic ladder.

"These investments are part of Comcast Texas’ ongoing commitment to provide people with the digital tools needed to succeed in this ever-connected world," Ralph Martinez, Comcast Texas’ Regional Senior Vice President said in a press statement.

The latest pledge comes a year after Comcast Texas announced a $1 million pledge and after it launched its $150,000 pilot program in Acres Homes.

All these investments are just a segment of a larger initiative called Project Up, a $1 billion program to advance digital equity across the country.

Through these continued efforts, the company says its latest pledge hopes to zero in on economic mobility by working with nonprofit organizations and fund community programs that focus on connectivity programs, digital skills in the workforce, as well as entrepreneurship.

"As we expand our next-generation network across southeast Texas, we’re here to be good neighbors," Martinez added. "We’re here to support and uplift the communities we’re honored to do business in by teaming up with trusted partners to invest in programs that make a difference."

The first round of Comcast Texas’ 2023 grant funding and other support to local organizations will be announced in May with additional announcements to come throughout the year.

Learn more about these programs and initiatives by clicking here.